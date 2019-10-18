South Africa

Woman arrested at luxury Umhlanga flat after man stabbed to death

18 October 2019
A 51-year-old man was stabbed to death during an altercation with a woman at the Pearls of Umhlanga.
Image: via the Pearls of Umhlanga website

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 51-year-old man in the corridors of the upmarket Pearls of Umhlanga apartment block, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday said it was alleged that at around 10pm on Thursday, an altercation occurred between the pair.

Other guests, who overheard the fight, alerted the security guard.

"The suspect was heard screaming for help followed by the deceased who was also shouting for help. A 51-year-old man fell on the floor outside the room and he sustained a stab wound on the neck," police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said.

The man was certified dead at the scene.

"The knife was recovered and the suspect was arrested for murder. She will appear in court soon," Gwala said.

