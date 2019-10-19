South Africa

Eskom continues with stage 1 load-shedding, rugby fans in the dark about Sunday

19 October 2019 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE
Eskom continued with rotational stage 1 load-shedding on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom says it is continuing with rotational stage 1 load-shedding on Saturday as a result of a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units still being out of service due to breakdowns.

Load-shedding started at 9am and will continue till 11pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, local rugby fans remain in the dark as to whether they will be able to watch the screening of the World Cup Rugby quarterfinal between the Springboks and host Japan on Sunday  

“We will be in a better position to advise about the prognosis for load-shedding for the rest of the weekend and the coming week later today [Saturday]," said Eskom.

Eskom resumed load-shedding for the first time in six months on Wednesday, blaming the latest wave of rolling blackouts on, among other factors, boiler leaks and the breakdown of a conveyor belt that supplies coal to the Medupi power station.

