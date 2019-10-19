Gauteng police foil business robbery, arrest two suspects

Gauteng police foiled a business robbery in Germiston on Friday and arrested two suspects who have been linked to other business robbery cases in the area.

“The collaboration between the community and the police has yet again proven to be effective following the arrest of armed robbers and the recovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Germiston on Friday afternoon,” police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said.

She said that three suspects had entered a shop in Germiston and pointed a firearm at the manager, demanding cash.

“The manager resisted while the community members who were around called the police. The swift response by the police led to the arrest of two suspects while still at the scene; and a loaded pistol was seized from the suspects.

“Three more suspects fled the scene in two vehicles - a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota van,” Peters said.

Preliminary investigations had linked the arrested suspects to other business robbery cases in Germiston, she said.

“Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects that are still at large and are appealing to anyone who might have information about their whereabouts to please contact the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111,” she added.

The arrested suspects will appear at the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday.