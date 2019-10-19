One dead, several injured in multiple vehicle crash on N3 in KZN

A multiple vehicle accident on the southbound N3 near the Marianhill Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night left one person dead and several other people injured, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that a truck, a bakkie and three cars were involved in the collision.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that six patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries. “Another patient, an adult male had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention.

“All seven patients were treated on scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

“Sadly the seriously injured patient’s condition deteriorated and he was declared deceased at the hospital,” Herbst said.

He said circumstances leading up to the collision would be investigated by police who were on the scene.