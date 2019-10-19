PE nursing home robbed minutes after power cuts

Criminals have taken advantage of load-shedding to carry out a robbery at a frail care centre in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said.

Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the robbers struck the centre at 8.10pm on Thursday just minutes after a power outage.

“The 76-year-old complainant who is residing at the frail care home in Lakeside Road in Chelsea, opened the door to let the dog go outside. She was confronted by four suspects armed with an iron bar and a firearm who forced her back into the house. The suspects demanded money and went to three other rooms of the residents and took cash and two cellphones,” said Janse van Rensburg.

“The suspects fled on foot and no-one was injured during the robbery.”

Police have called on residents, especially care centres to be more cautious on evenings where there is load-shedding.

“Always be prepared and know the scheduled times when one is going to be affected. Keep doors and windows closed and don’t answer to anyone you are not expecting. Try to complete chores and errands prior to the lights going out,” Janse van Rensburg said.