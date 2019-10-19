South Africa

PE nursing home robbed minutes after power cuts

19 October 2019 - 09:29 By Naledi Shange
Thieves have taken advantage of load-shedding to rob a frail care centre in Port Elizabeth, striking just minutes after the power was cut. File photo
Thieves have taken advantage of load-shedding to rob a frail care centre in Port Elizabeth, striking just minutes after the power was cut. File photo
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Criminals have taken advantage of load-shedding to carry out a robbery at a frail care centre in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said.

Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the robbers struck the centre at 8.10pm on Thursday just minutes after a power outage.

“The 76-year-old complainant who is residing at the frail care home in Lakeside Road in Chelsea, opened the door to let the dog go outside. She was confronted by four suspects armed with an iron bar and a firearm who forced her back into the house. The suspects demanded money and went to three other rooms of the residents and took cash and two cellphones,” said  Janse van Rensburg.

“The suspects fled on foot and no-one was injured during the robbery.”

Police have called on residents, especially care centres to be more cautious on evenings where there is load-shedding.

“Always be prepared and know the scheduled times when one is going to be affected. Keep doors and windows closed and don’t answer to anyone you are not expecting. Try to complete chores and errands prior to the lights going out,” Janse van Rensburg said.

MORE

Three Eastern Cape cops die just days apart in separate attacks

Three police officers from the Eastern Cape have died in three days.
News
1 day ago

Theft of pupil's beanie leads to 5 stabbings during exams

Parents and community leaders in the Eastern Cape are alarmed by teenage gang fights which have resulted in five stabbings during the September ...
News
1 day ago

R2m in booze confiscated from unlicensed PE tavern in all-night raid

Alcohol worth R2m was confiscated from an illegal shebeen in Walmer, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday, said Eastern Cape police.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed robber calms and kisses elderly shopper instead of taking her ... World
  3. Man stabbed to death at Umhlanga hotel was a top surgeon South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cheers in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life South Africa
  5. JMPD officer killed while directing traffic on M1 in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X