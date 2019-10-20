South Africa

Emotional funeral under way for 6-year-old rape victim Boitumelo Matsekoleng

20 October 2019 - 11:07 By Naledi Shange
The funeral for Boitumelo Matsekoleng, who died after being raped, was taking place on Sunday.
The funeral for Boitumelo Matsekoleng, who died after being raped, was taking place on Sunday.
Image: Limpopo education department via Facebook

The funeral service of six-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng, who died from injuries sustained during a horrific rape, was taking place in Ga-Mampane, Limpopo, on Sunday.

Images posted by the provincial education department on Facebook showed scores of schoolchildren, clad in their school uniform, filling a white tent prepared for her service.

Matsekoleng's brown coffin was placed in the front of the tent, next to a table prepared for several pastors who were conducting proceedings.

A picture of the little girl, dressed in a pink T-shirt with a finger innocently placed on her mouth, was displayed on her funeral programme.

Among those in attendance was education MEC Polly Boshielo, who addressed mourners.

Matsekoleng had spent two weeks in the ICU, where she was being treated for injuries sustained from the rape. But she succumbed to the injuries past week.

SowetanLIVE reported that her family had been told that she had sustained head injuries, which resulted in internal bleeding.

“We had accepted that she was raped and she would subsequently recover to live with the gruesome experience for the rest of her life ... but her death has cut deep into our hearts,” her aunt, Kgolane Maleka, was quoted as saying.

The little girl was a grade R pupil at Baithuti Mohlahledi primary school in Serageng village near Jane Furse.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the girl was reported missing on September 29 in the Nebo policing area, outside Groblersdal.

“On the day of her disappearance, the community went out and looked for the girl. It was reported that she was last seen with a known man,” Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said the girl was later found having been brutally raped.

A 34-year-old suspect was later arrested. He appeared in court where his matter was postponed to December 3 for further investigation.

MORE

'Her death has cut deep into our hearts,' says family of six-year-old rape victim

The heartbroken family of 7-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng want her alleged rapist to rot in jail.
News
2 days ago

Man accused of raping six-year-old is a suspect in the murder of a toddler

The man who allegedly raped seven-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng, causing injuries that eventually killed her, has been linked to a series of crimes.
News
2 days ago

‘This is no easy matter’ – education dept on girl who succumbed to rape injuries

The Limpopo department of education has expressed its deep sadness after the passing of Boitumelo Matsekoleng who succumbed to her rape injuries this ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed robber calms and kisses elderly shopper instead of taking her ... World
  3. Man stabbed to death at Umhlanga hotel was a top surgeon South Africa
  4. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  5. SA man arrested for hotel murder in Alaska confesses to 2nd killing South Africa

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X