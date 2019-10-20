South Africa

No load-shedding for Bok quarter-final, but power system 'volatile'

20 October 2019 - 06:29 By Matthew Savides
Eskom said there was no planned load-shedding for Sunday, but that the power system was "constrained and volatile".
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Power utility Eskom said there was no load-shedding planned for Sunday, when the Springboks take on Japan in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

However, because the electricity system was under pressure, rotational power cuts could still happen.

Stage 1 load-shedding was in place until 11pm on Saturday,

"No load-shedding is planned for [Sunday], however the system remains constrained and volatile, and load-shedding could be implemented at short notice should there bee a significant shift in plant performance and increased unplanned technical breakdown issues," the parastatal said in a statement posed on its Twitter feed on Saturday night.

