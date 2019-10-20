South Africa

Probability of load-shedding 'low' from Monday, Eskom says

20 October 2019 - 21:21 By Matthew Savides
Eskom said on Sunday night that the chances of load-shedding in the week were "low".
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Eskom said on Sunday that it was not expecting any load-shedding on Monday - and that the chance of rotational power cuts for the rest of the week was "low".

In a statement at 7.40pm on Sunday, the embattled power utility said that several power generating units had come back on line. While the electricity network remained "constrained and vulnerable", this the return to service of the units meant a low likelihood of load-shedding.

Sunday was the first time since Wednesday that load-shedding was not needed - but Eskom warned that it could "be implemented at short notice" should things change.

