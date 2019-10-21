South Africa

Community seeks justice after 'rape' of toddler in Gauteng

Mother 'is suicidal and blames herself' for alleged incident

21 October 2019 - 16:42 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Angry residents protest outside the Boksburg magistrate's court on Monday. They had expected an alleged child rapist to appear in court, but the matter had been postponed without their knowledge.
Angry residents protest outside the Boksburg magistrate's court on Monday. They had expected an alleged child rapist to appear in court, but the matter had been postponed without their knowledge.
Image: Supplied

Scores of residents from Reiger Park in Boksburg arrived at court on Monday to demand justice after the alleged rape of a toddler in the suburb by a man known to her family. 

They expected the 34-year-old suspect to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court, but unknown to them the matter had been postponed.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: "The matter was not placed on the roll, pending further investigations.”

Community leader Leah Lance said residents were livid about the alleged rape and wanted the harshest possible sentence to be handed down by the court. 

“The community is angry. This is why men and women came out in numbers to show support and demand justice for the mother and her child," she said. 

Lance said the toddler's family was distraught.

“The mother is not well. She has been crying throughout. She is suicidal and blaming herself for what happened.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a case of rape was opened last week but the suspect, who is known to the mother, was found only at the weekend. 

“The complainant [mother of the child] came to the police on Wednesday after she had asked [the suspect] to take the child to her childminder [on Tuesday] as she was going to work. When she returned to pick up the child, she was told the child was never bought in,” said Masondo.  

The mother arrived at home and was told by the suspect that the child was sick. The child was taken to a doctor on Wednesday, who confirmed she had been raped, said Masondo. 

Lance said the community would attend future court proceedings.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to gender-based violence. Too many of these incidents have taken place. We will be in court until justice is served," said Lance.

READ MORE

Man arrested for allegedly raping six schoolgirls

The suspect twill appear in the Cacadu magistrate's court this week
News
5 hours ago

'Her death has cut deep into our hearts,' says family of six-year-old rape victim

The heartbroken family of 7-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng want her alleged rapist to rot in jail.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Cheers in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life

Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow showed no remorse for raping a seven-year-old girl in a restaurant toilet cubicle and should spend his life behind bars.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. Man stabbed to death at Umhlanga hotel was a top surgeon South Africa
  4. WATCH | Armed robber calms and kisses elderly shopper instead of taking her ... World
  5. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X