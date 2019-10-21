South Africa

Floor of Durban public works building collapses before tender briefing

21 October 2019 - 13:25 By Suthentira Govender and Yasantha Naidoo
A large crowd was waiting to attend a tender briefing at a public works building in Durban on Monday when a floor collapsed.
A large crowd was waiting to attend a tender briefing at a public works building in Durban on Monday when a floor collapsed.
Image: Supplied

The public works department in Durban has ordered an investigation into what caused the floor of one of its buildings to cave in on Monday.

The incident happened before a human settlements department tender briefing for a large group of contractors.

Department spokesperson Kiru Naidoo told TimesLIVE that a small section of the wooden floor gave way in an old lecture hall, in a prefab building within the public works complex in Mayville.

He said no injuries were reported and the building was used “infrequently”.

“The head of department has ordered that the building be shut down and that an investigation be conducted by an internal team comprising engineers and architects,” Naidoo added.

A Durban man, who asked not to be identified, said he received a frantic call from his wife, who was attending the briefing.

“My wife called me to say the briefing hadn't started and that there were about several hundred people who were just about to enter the room when the floor collapsed.

“I am not sure about the extent of her injuries, but I am on my way there and I will take her to the hospital to make sure she is OK.”

The man said his wife told him that some contractors were furious after the collapse and were protesting outside the building.

Naidoo said he had not received any information regarding a protest.

MORE

'Serious health risk' in Cape Town informal settlements as trash piles up

For over a month, rubbish overflowed from green garbage skips all along Sheffield Road, which runs past Rholihlala, Marikana 1 and Marikana 2 ...
News
1 day ago

Chief justice slams 'dereliction of duty' at public works

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Thursday lashed out at the “extremely poor quality” of service rendered by the department of public works and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. Man stabbed to death at Umhlanga hotel was a top surgeon South Africa
  4. WATCH | Armed robber calms and kisses elderly shopper instead of taking her ... World
  5. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X