Ipid investigates VIP Protection Unit cop on attempted murder charge

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating allegations of attempted murder against a brigadier stationed at the VIP Protection Unit in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the policeman had an argument with his wife at their home in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Sunday morning.

There was a scuffle and the woman was shot in the arm.

“The woman was taken to hospital for medical treatment, while the brigadier handed himself to the Phoenix police station,” Seisa said.

The policeman is expected to appear in court on Monday.