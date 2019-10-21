Miguel Louw's dad will never see justice for his son as trial gets under way then is delayed

The trial of the Durban man accused of kidnapping and killing schoolboy Miguel Louw has been postponed until Tuesday.

Accused Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim appeared briefly in the Durban high court on Monday, where his trial was expected to start. However, it was postponed for further discussions between the state and defence.

The 43-year-old is accused of kidnapping and killing Miguel after an argument with the boy's mother, according to an indictment presented to the Durban magistrate's court earlier this year.

The indictment said Ebrahim occasionally stayed with the Louw family in Sydenham and would perform odd jobs around the home.

The boy disappeared in July last year and his remains were found in September, near Ebrahim's home in Phoenix.

Miguel's father, Kirk Louw, died of a heart attack in July.

On Monday, Miguel's family, including his mother Raylene, sister Mikayla and grandmother Arlene Omardeen, sat in the public gallery dressed in RIP Miguel Louw T-shirts.

“All I want is justice for my child,” said Raylene.

Omardeen said Miguel's father had died because of the stress he had suffered. “This case killed him.”