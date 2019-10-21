Nigeria is the world's best team at Scrabble; SA aims to attract young players to the game

Grooming talent from school level has paid off for Nigeria, which has taken the Best Team trophy at the World Scrabble Championship in Goa, India.

The country is known as a leading Scrabble-playing nation. Its best players are sponsored, playing the game at school, said Scrabble SA president Andrew Goldberg.

Nigel Richards, of New Zealand, won the Singles Title on Sunday to become the 2019 world champion, with more than 5,000 viewers livestreaming the match on YouTube, said Goldberg.

Another standout player was 15-year-old Tarin Pairor of Thailand, playing his first world championship. Even though he only started playing Scrabble two years ago, he was placed 13th.