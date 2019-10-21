Phoenix triple murder accused Collin Pillay to hear his fate later this week

Judge Philip Nkosi will have to consider cellphone records, DNA evidence, CCTV footage, postmortem results and the testimonies of several witnesses when he makes his judgment in the trial of a Durban man accused of brutally killing his married lover and her two daughters.

Nkosi said on Monday that there was "a lot" to consider and he therefore would need a day or two to prepare his judgment - meaning that Phoenix tow-truck driver Collin Pillay will only learn his fate on Wednesday or Thursday.

"I am adjourning the matter to Wednesday. However, if I am unable to deliver the judgement, it will roll over to Thursday," said Nkosi.

Pillay is charged with the murders of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters, Denisha, 22, and Rackelle, 16, at their home in Phoenix in 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.