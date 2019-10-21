South Africa

Social media reacts to Helen Zille's appointment as the DA's federal executive council chair

21 October 2019 - 09:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Former Western Cape premier Helen Zille is back as one of the DA's most influential and powerful leaders. She is the party's new federal executive council chair. 

The position became vacant after James Selfe announced in June that he would be stepping down. 

Zille was elected at the party's council meeting at DA headquarters in Johannesburg on Sunday. She beat Mike Waters, Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters to the position. Shortly after her victory, Zille expressed her gratitude to those who had voted for her and promised not to meddle with Mmusi Maimane's leadership.

Members of the party, including Phumzile van Damme and Trollip, said Zille's victory was reflective of the wishes of the members of the DA. However, the public had mixed views on her return to the party. 

Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

