Social media reacts to Helen Zille's appointment as the DA's federal executive council chair
Former Western Cape premier Helen Zille is back as one of the DA's most influential and powerful leaders. She is the party's new federal executive council chair.
The position became vacant after James Selfe announced in June that he would be stepping down.
Zille was elected at the party's council meeting at DA headquarters in Johannesburg on Sunday. She beat Mike Waters, Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters to the position. Shortly after her victory, Zille expressed her gratitude to those who had voted for her and promised not to meddle with Mmusi Maimane's leadership.
Members of the party, including Phumzile van Damme and Trollip, said Zille's victory was reflective of the wishes of the members of the DA. However, the public had mixed views on her return to the party.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
Congratulations to Hellen Zille on her election. Thanks to our federal council for dealing with a difficult weekend in a mature and committed way. We are a Democratic organization and Democracy won again. Thanks to all who supported me in the campaign, SA needs the DA.— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) October 20, 2019
Congratulations to @helenzille on her election as the new Chairperson of Federal Council. The outcomes of a democratic process must be respected. Firmly behind her. Looking forward to having more debates with her and colleagues about important issues (perhaps off Twitter now! 😂)— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 20, 2019
@helenzille Well done for being elected as Federal Chair in @Our_DA, you are formidable, honest, hard working & committed to a competent, functioning non-racial South Africa for all. You inspire us all to do & be better. Wishing you all the best in your new role. #HelenZille #DA— JodiAnne (@JodiSAnne) October 20, 2019
Thank you for your tireless support and vision for a better South Africa. You provide that most necessary quality - hope!— Eric Suddaby (@EricRicaby) October 21, 2019
Helen Zille showing up at work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qi5l7jSIj6— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) October 20, 2019
Yizo yizo the Return. Congratulations to Madame Helen Zille... Run Black child Run!!!! Run Mmusi Maimane Run.... Run Herman Mashaba Run.. pic.twitter.com/nx125G6PmN— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 20, 2019
So @helenzille won. Lol, the Madam is back. What a wonderfully revealing outcome. Finally, this is the end of any illusions about @Our_DA being non-racial or pro-black. @Our_DA is moer toe! 😂 This is the spectacular equivalent of political suicide by @Our_DA. Bye @MmusiMaimane. pic.twitter.com/9xLdOlALgQ— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 20, 2019