Daughter of former F1 champion Jody Scheckter dies of overdose at 21
The fifth child of former SA Formula One world champion Jody Scheckter has died from a suspected drug overdose, after a long struggle with her health.
On their Instagram accounts, Scheckter’s other children paid tribute to their 21-year-old sister, Ila.
“On Thursday we lost our sister Ila to a suspected overdose. Ila, I will miss your brilliantly naughty sense of humour, winding you up over the years and singing along to cheesy songs in the car,” said Hugo Scheckter.
“Ila was so unfairly troubled for so many years and the only positive is that she’s now at peace and pain free. She wanted to get better so badly and fought to do so. We are all gutted and miss her terribly. Details of the memorial to follow, all welcome. RIP Ila Scheckter 1997-2019 will love you always,” Hugo wrote.
The post was accompanied by a picture showing Ila’s feisty personality. In the image, she is carrying a bouquet of flowers in her arm, a chocolate in her hands and a lit cigarette in her mouth.
Ila’s sister, Poppy, the youngest of the six Scheckter offspring, said: “My beautiful sister, I’m heartbroken you were taken from me so soon. Addiction stole you from me. You were the most special person. You loved me when I didn’t have any love for myself. You would always check if I was okay even if you weren’t.
“Life will never be the same without you — you should be here to watch me grow up, see our nephews become young men, help me one day to pick out my wedding dress and to meet my kids, but I know you’ll be looking over me and I hope to make you proud,” she wrote.
“The family will never be complete without you. I loved you and your s**t jokes so much.
“I should have been able to see the day you were free from suffering because that’s what you aimed for, all you wanted was to try your best to be a good role model to me. You made me the person I am today and you gave the best advice even if you didn’t take it yourself. I wish I could hear your voice one last time and give you one last hug even if you did make me be the big spoon.
“Hours before you were taken from me, we were dancing and laughing together in my room. I’ll never forget how happy you made me. I love you so much Ila, nothing will break our bond. I hope you are happy and peaceful up there. Rest easy,” her post read.
Poppy shared photos of the two of them and others in which Ila was surrounded by family.
Scheckter and his family live in the UK. The Daily Mail reported that the family had issued a statement, in which they said Ila had died in her sleep.
She had been diagnosed with a brain tumour two years ago and had undergone surgery.
“In recent months, she had developed epilepsy which resulted in her having extreme anxiety and fear of seizures. She lost her battle with addiction in trying to numb the fear and feelings that overwhelmed her,” the statement read.