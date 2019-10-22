South Africa

Gunmen kill chief security officer during raid on gold mine

22 October 2019 - 11:27 By timeslive
A gang escaped with calcine concentrate, estimated to contain up to 17kg of gold, after killing a security officer at a DRDGold plant.
A gang escaped with calcine concentrate, estimated to contain up to 17kg of gold, after killing a security officer at a DRDGold plant.
Image: MOMO

The chief security officer of DRDGold's Ergo plant in Brakpan was killed during an exchange of gunfire with a gang that gained entry to the premises on Monday night.

He was identified as Bart Coetzee, with DRDGold’s board of directors extending condolences to his family, colleagues and friends on Tuesday.

CEO Niël Pretorius said: “We are outraged by this callous and cowardly attack and will give our full support to the police to ensure that these criminals, and the people they work for, are brought to justice.”

The gang escaped with calcine concentrate, estimated to contain up to 17kg of gold. 

MORE

Meyersdal shooting: 'He was a gym fanatic and kind guy'

The family of Johan Reed, who was gunned down outside a Virgin Active gym in Alberton on Monday evening, is reeling as they try to come to terms with ...
News
3 hours ago

Three Eastern Cape cops die just days apart in separate attacks

Three police officers from the Eastern Cape have died in three days.
News
4 days ago

KZN councillor dies in hail of bullets

KwaZulu-Natal councillor Khaya Sithole has been gunned down in full view of his constituents.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. Banish the booze during the heatwave, SA Weather Service warns South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now South Africa

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X