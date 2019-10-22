Low-flying 'speedster' clocked driving '200k/h' to Johannesburg airport

Gauteng traffic police have warned motorists of the danger they face speeding, after nabbing a driver for allegedly clocking 200km/hour.

The 49-year-old man said he was rushing to drop off his wife at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz GLA was apprehended on the R21 by the provincial traffic police's high-speed unit at 8pm on Monday.

“Excessive speeding puts lives at risk,” the Gauteng traffic police department warned. “At an average 55.5m per second (200km/h) the risk of a crash increases as hazard detection and reaction time is significantly affected by the distance covered. An average of 200km/h means exceeding the speed limit by over 66%.”

The department called on the NPA and justice department to help it ensure road safety was taken seriously after offenders were apprehended.