South Africa

Low-flying 'speedster' clocked driving '200k/h' to Johannesburg airport

22 October 2019 - 08:01 By TimesLIVE
A motorist was allegedly caught driving at 200km/h on Monday night.
A motorist was allegedly caught driving at 200km/h on Monday night.
Image: File image

Gauteng traffic police have warned motorists of the danger they face speeding, after nabbing a driver for allegedly clocking 200km/hour.

The 49-year-old man said he was rushing to drop off his wife at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz GLA was apprehended on the R21 by the provincial traffic police's high-speed unit at 8pm on Monday.

“Excessive speeding puts lives at risk,” the Gauteng traffic police department warned. “At an average 55.5m per second (200km/h) the risk of a crash increases as hazard detection and reaction time is significantly affected by the distance covered. An average of 200km/h means exceeding the speed limit by over 66%.”

The department called on the NPA and justice department to help it ensure road safety was taken seriously after offenders were apprehended.

MORE

Bloodhound lands in SA, ready to tackle world speed record

Supersonic speed-chaser to begin testing at Hakskeen pan in Northern Cape at long last
Motoring
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. Banish the booze during the heatwave, SA Weather Service warns South Africa
  5. NPA on the hunt overseas for ill-gotten Gupta gains News

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X