Meyersdal shooting: 'He was a gym fanatic and kind guy'

The family of Johan Reed, who was gunned down outside a Virgin Active gym in Alberton on Monday evening, is reeling as they try to come to terms with his death.

Reed’s step-grandfather, Hannes Nel, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning that he was on his way from Heidelberg to Alberton to support the family.

“We are a bit left in the dark so we are on our way now to go find out what exactly happened,” Nel said.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the 34-year-old was gunned down in his car outside the Virgin Active gym in Meyersdal, an upmarket suburb of Alberton.

“The deceased was seated in his car when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him, wounding him fatally,” she said.

The gunman fled in a white VW Golf GTI.