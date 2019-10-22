No settlement has been reached, says family of patient tied to hospital bench

The Gauteng health department said on Tuesday it had reached an out-of-court settlement with the family of 76-year-old Martha Marais who was tied to a bench at Mamelodi Hospital in May.

But a family spokesperson and the SA Human Right Commission said shortly afterwards that they were "unaware" of a final settlement being reached.

Department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said that the department had entered into a mediation process on September 20 with the family to resolve the issue outside court.

"The parties have reached settlement and the matter has been finalised," Mhlungu said. Mhlungu said retired judge Neels Claassen presided over the mediation process.

But family spokesperson Virginia Keppler said a settlement had not been reached. Buang Jones, provincial manager of the commission, was also not aware of a settlement.