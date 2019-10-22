South Africa

No trace of missing mom and twins after 70 days

22 October 2019 - 08:01 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Nosisa Hlanjwa and her twins were preparing to eat lunch when they left their home and disappeared.
Nosisa Hlanjwa and her twins were preparing to eat lunch when they left their home and disappeared.
Image: SUPPLIED

It is 70 days since Nosisa Hlanjwa and her children, Mikhulu and Imibulelo, mysteriously disappeared from their Germiston home.   

Police have not been able to locate Hlanjwa and her five-year-old twins.

They disappeared on August 13. Family members found freshly cooked food on the stove and clothes in their wardrobe the day after Hlanjwa could not be reached by phone.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre de Jager said a case of missing persons was under investigation.

He said the family was scheduled to meet someone on the day they disappeared, but did not make it to their destination.

Kidnapped victims forced to jump off bridge in KwaZulu-Natal

Two men were forced to jump off a bridge after allegedly being kidnapped in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

“We are not at liberty to give more information, but she was supposed to meet somebody, who has already given a statement to the police. They never arrived,” said De Jager.  

Hlanjwa’s mother, Julia, spoke of the pain of not knowing the whereabouts of her family. 

“It is difficult. On some days I can’t even eat. I can’t help but wonder if the are well, if they have eaten,” said the distraught grandmother.   

She said her daughter was unemployed when she disappeared. 

Julia said she had exhausted all avenues trying to locate them. “I have tried everything, even sangomas, but I am not getting anything.” She was also running out of the little money she had.

Private investigator Wendy Pascoe was called in to help, but said the case was “extraordinary” and “challenging”.

While Pascoe had no leads, she vowed to continue the investigation.  

READ MORE

Untouched lunch deepens mystery of missing Germiston mom and her twins

It has been two months since Nosisa Hlanjwa and her five-year-old twins Mikhulu and Imibulelo disappeared without a trace from their Germiston home.
News
2 weeks ago

Still no sign of 'kidnapped' mother in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police on Monday said there was still no sign of Mozambican national Guhabali Samzi who was allegedly kidnapped outside her residential ...
News
19 hours ago

Missing UJ student's student card found in dustbin

Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen leaving the library at the campus on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. Banish the booze during the heatwave, SA Weather Service warns South Africa
  5. NPA on the hunt overseas for ill-gotten Gupta gains News

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X