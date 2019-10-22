No trace of missing mom and twins after 70 days

It is 70 days since Nosisa Hlanjwa and her children, Mikhulu and Imibulelo, mysteriously disappeared from their Germiston home.

Police have not been able to locate Hlanjwa and her five-year-old twins.

They disappeared on August 13. Family members found freshly cooked food on the stove and clothes in their wardrobe the day after Hlanjwa could not be reached by phone.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre de Jager said a case of missing persons was under investigation.

He said the family was scheduled to meet someone on the day they disappeared, but did not make it to their destination.