South Africa

Two arrested after sheep found in boot of Mercedes-Benz

22 October 2019 - 08:41 By Iavan Pijoos
The car was spotted by officers patrolling on the N9 between Graaff Reinet and Aberdeen.
Image: Saps

Two men were arrested after suspected stolen sheep were found in the boot of an old Mercedes-Benz.

Police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said the car was spotted by officers patrolling on the N9 between Graaff Reinet and Aberdeen.

“The owner of the vehicle said that he was stuck without petrol when asked by police.  Members became suspicious when they heard a kicking noise from inside the vehicle's boot,” Tonjeni said.

He said four sheep were found.

In a separate incident, police recovered 20 sheep and 19 lambs in Ethwa forest.

The animals were returned to their owner.

