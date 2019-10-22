Two dead, 1,200 homeless as fire rips through Cape Town settlement

Two people, one of them a four-year-old girl, died in a fire in Cape Town on Monday that left 1,200 residents displaced.

Fire and rescue services responded to the rapidly spreading blaze at the Vygieskraal informal settlement about 3pm on Monday By the time it was extinguished at 7.30pm, it had engulfed more than 300 structures.

"A strong southwesterly wind was fanning the flames and additional resources were called upon," said the city's Jermaine Carelse, adding that 12 firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, a specialised vehicle and 48 staff members attended the scene.

“While clearing the debris, two bodies were discovered burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk confirmed the child's death, and said that a case of arson had been opened.

"After the fire was extinguished, the body of a four-year-old girl and another unidentified body was discovered," he said. "A case of arson and an inquest was opened for investigation."