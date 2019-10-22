WATCH | Policewoman impounding goods beaten outside Joburg mall

A female metro police officer was beaten up by a mob at Pan Africa Shopping Centre in Wynberg, north of Johannesburg.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the officer had a bruised face and body after the attack on Sunday.

She was taken to Milpark Hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

“Officers regrouped, went back and arrested two male suspects.

“Officers were impounding illegal trading goods in the area. A bigger follow-up raid will be done today [Tuesday] to enforce city bylaws outside the mall.”

The suspects were charged with assaulting and interfering with an officer in the execution of duty.