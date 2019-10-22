South Africa

WATCH | The 'beef' behind SA band's boycott of the SABC unpacked

22 October 2019 - 07:02 By Anthony Molyneaux

The boycott of SABC radio by SA band The Kiffness over outstanding royalties boiled over on Saturday morning, when a 5FM DJ abruptly stopped a song by the group during a live broadcast.

That's according to a tweet on Saturday afternoon by The Kiffness frontman David Scott, who says he is owed close to R100,000 in needle-time royalties from the public broadcaster.

Scott started a petition in September, calling for SA musicians to put pressure on the SABC to pay the royalties owed to them.

The broadcaster, with its 18 radio stations, including 5FM, Metro FM and Ukhozi FM, confirmed it owed about R250m in royalties to SA musicians. The cash-strapped organisation has not paid royalties since 2015.

Artists rally around petition for SABC to pay R250m royalty debt

Several South African artists, including Parlotones frontman Kahn Morbee and DJ Mark Stent, have called on the SABC to pay R250m in royalties ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

For the 2018/2019 financial year, the SABC reported yet another year of losses, in the region of R500m. The government had to step in, granting it a R3.2bn bailout in September to rescue the broadcaster and settle some of its debts. 

Pfanani Lishivha, CEO of one of the country's royalty collection bodies, the SA Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), has supported Scott and his petition, saying: “What Scott is doing is correct, because it is part of our members rising up.”

Lishivha said Sampra, which represents an estimated 20,000 SA musicians, is owed R100m in royalties by the SABC. 

“All the other broadcasters, commercial broadcasters, in the country have been paying us. It's only the SABC who haven't paid. Maybe the SABC should stop using our members' music and let's see how they'll survive,” said Lishivha.

The SABC brought in R1.6bn in advertising revenue in the 2018/2019 financial year. Without SA music, which contributes to 79% of music played on its radio stations, that revenue could be severely affected.

“I'm making a stand,” said Scott in a video interview with TimesLIVE. “Other musicians are starting to see that this money also belongs to them. It's time we band together and say to the SABC, 'without us, you don't exist'.”

No pay is not kiff: The Kiffness gives SABC no pay, no play ultimatum

The group has pulled its music from the broadcaster's stations
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said it is well known that the SABC has undergone a period of financial difficulty. “This financial difficulty affected the organisation to maintain payments to suppliers and content providers,” she said.

“The SABC does have a payment plan in place to address these and other outstanding debts. The first portion of government funding ... which has been received, will be utilised accordingly and the settling of outstanding payments remains a priority for the organisation. There is a payment plan in place to deal with outstanding debts owed to suppliers, content producers and royalties stakeholders.”

No dates have been given as to when royalty agencies and musicians will be paid by the broadcaster.

Scott, meanwhile, said he will continue to boycott the SABC until it pays the outstanding royalties and is calling on more musicians to join him.

“I've made the call: I won't send my new stuff to 5FM or any SABC stations,” he said.

“It’s sad, because I like the DJs at 5FM and want to maintain my relationship with them, but it’s not their fault, it’s their bosses fault. If people aren't paying me for my worth, I'll go to the next place.”

READ MORE:

'Disgraceful!' - AKA calls out SAA again for not supporting SA music

AKA ain't joking around with his demand for local music to be played on SAA.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Broke SABC slammed for incurring R5.2bn in irregular expenditure

Auditor-general raises doubt about the broadcaster’s status as a going concern.
News
3 weeks ago

SABC owes local musicians more than R75 million in royalties

A response to a written question from a member of parliament has revealed that the SABC owes more than R75-million to local music groups. The DA’s ...
Politics
2 years ago

Samro hopes to recuperate lost R47-million after failed investment

Samro are looking to legal steps to recover the money.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. Banish the booze during the heatwave, SA Weather Service warns South Africa
  5. NPA on the hunt overseas for ill-gotten Gupta gains News

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X