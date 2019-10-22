WATCH | The 'beef' behind SA band's boycott of the SABC unpacked

For the 2018/2019 financial year, the SABC reported yet another year of losses, in the region of R500m. The government had to step in, granting it a R3.2bn bailout in September to rescue the broadcaster and settle some of its debts.

Pfanani Lishivha, CEO of one of the country's royalty collection bodies, the SA Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), has supported Scott and his petition, saying: “What Scott is doing is correct, because it is part of our members rising up.”

Lishivha said Sampra, which represents an estimated 20,000 SA musicians, is owed R100m in royalties by the SABC.

“All the other broadcasters, commercial broadcasters, in the country have been paying us. It's only the SABC who haven't paid. Maybe the SABC should stop using our members' music and let's see how they'll survive,” said Lishivha.

The SABC brought in R1.6bn in advertising revenue in the 2018/2019 financial year. Without SA music, which contributes to 79% of music played on its radio stations, that revenue could be severely affected.

“I'm making a stand,” said Scott in a video interview with TimesLIVE. “Other musicians are starting to see that this money also belongs to them. It's time we band together and say to the SABC, 'without us, you don't exist'.”