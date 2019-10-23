South Africa

Brothers arrested for killing woman after cops find body in boot of car

23 October 2019 - 09:33 By Dan Meyer
Two men were arrested after they were found with the body of a woman in their vehicle.
Two men were arrested after they were found with the body of a woman in their vehicle.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Police in Potchefstroom arrested two brothers who were found with the body of a woman in the boot of their car.  

During routine patrols on Monday, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle close to Ikageng, and gave chase when the occupants fled.

The car eventually struck a tree and came to a halt.

Police searched the vehicle, making the grim discovery of the body.

The victim was the girlfriend of one of the suspects. 

The two brothers, aged 30 and 38, were taken into custody. 

"On searching the vehicle, the police discovered a body of a female. The brothers were then arrested for alleged murder," said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh

"Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the woman was a 38-year-old suspect's girlfriend. The latter was a resident of Ikageng township outside Potchefstroom."

Both suspects will appear in Potchefstroom magistrate's court on Thursday.   

READ MORE

SA man Brian Steven Smith pleads not guilty to second murder in Alaska

Brian Steven Smith, the SA-born man accused of the murder of two women in Alaska, on Monday pleaded not guilty to the murder of the second woman ...
News
15 hours ago

Miguel Louw's murder: teen sister to fight her fear and testify

Mikayla Louw, 14, will put on her bravest face when she steps into the dock on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now

The woman arrested for the murder of a top Durban surgeon has been allowed to walk free, until police complete their investigation.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jokes and memes aside, a boy at Bishops has been hurt South Africa
  2. WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now South Africa
  3. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  4. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  5. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa

Latest Videos

Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
X