Brothers arrested for killing woman after cops find body in boot of car

Police in Potchefstroom arrested two brothers who were found with the body of a woman in the boot of their car.

During routine patrols on Monday, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle close to Ikageng, and gave chase when the occupants fled.

The car eventually struck a tree and came to a halt.

Police searched the vehicle, making the grim discovery of the body.

The victim was the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

The two brothers, aged 30 and 38, were taken into custody.

"On searching the vehicle, the police discovered a body of a female. The brothers were then arrested for alleged murder," said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh

"Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the woman was a 38-year-old suspect's girlfriend. The latter was a resident of Ikageng township outside Potchefstroom."

Both suspects will appear in Potchefstroom magistrate's court on Thursday.