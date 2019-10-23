Cape Town to 'pilot' Seaforth Beach this summer for its 11th Blue Flag
Cape Town hopes to add a beach in the “deep south” of the peninsula to its collection of Blue Flag beaches.
Seaforth Beach, in Simon’s Town, will be a “pilot” Blue Flag beach this summer, the City of Cape Town said on Wednesday.
The city council hopes that Seaforth, which is often visited by African penguins who live in the colony at nearby Boulders Beach, will qualify as its 11th fully fledged Blue Flag beach.
The other 10, confirmed for another year on Wednesday, are: Bikini Beach in Gordon’s Bay; Mnandi Beach near Mitchells Plain; Strandfontein; Muizenberg, Fish Hoek; Llandudno; Camps Bay; Clifton 4th; Melkbos; and Silwerstroom, near Atlantis.
Blue Flags are awarded internationally for beaches that meet 33 criteria in four categories: environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.
The flags are flown in 47 countries. In South Africa the programme is managed by the Wildlife and Environmental Society of SA (Wessa).
"The city is honoured to once again be part of the Blue Flag programme, with 10 of our beaches making the cut," said Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for community services.
“These beaches are visited by thousands of residents and tourists every year and the city is making sure that they are of a high standard.”
For the past six weeks, lifeguards have been on duty at beaches around the city. In peak season, their numbers will reach 330, added Badroodien.