Cape Town to 'pilot' Seaforth Beach this summer for its 11th Blue Flag

Cape Town hopes to add a beach in the “deep south” of the peninsula to its collection of Blue Flag beaches.

Seaforth Beach, in Simon’s Town, will be a “pilot” Blue Flag beach this summer, the City of Cape Town said on Wednesday.

The city council hopes that Seaforth, which is often visited by African penguins who live in the colony at nearby Boulders Beach, will qualify as its 11th fully fledged Blue Flag beach.

The other 10, confirmed for another year on Wednesday, are: Bikini Beach in Gordon’s Bay; Mnandi Beach near Mitchells Plain; Strandfontein; Muizenberg, Fish Hoek; Llandudno; Camps Bay; Clifton 4th; Melkbos; and Silwerstroom, near Atlantis.