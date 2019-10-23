'Demonic art' at KZN Christian private school gets Mzansi talking

A top KwaZulu-Natal private school has come under fire for displaying “satanic” and “demonic” artwork done by one of its students.

The artwork by a matric pupil was displayed at Grantleigh High School's end-of-year art exhibition.

Among other things, the exhibition depicted Jesus Christ as a clown and the artwork also includes horned figures made of paper maché using pages from a Bible.

A viral video was posted on social media by Richards Bay pastor Andrew Anderson who was attending his child's last day at school.

Anderson called the artwork a disgrace, saying it's “demonic” and “blasphemous”.

“The picture says it all, you will get people who will say that that is art. That is not art, that is absolutely completely a mockery of someone else’s faith,” said Anderson.

Grantleigh High School is an independent school and a member of the Curro Group that prides itself on its “Christian ethos”.

After receiving backlash from social media, the school issued a statement.