Family wants top surgeon barred after son dies in routine operation

Lawyers for the family of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, who died hours after a prominent Joburg paediatric surgeon operated on him, are preparing to wage a legal battle against SA’s health regulator and some of the country’s biggest hospital groups.

They demand that Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, be suspended from practising and that an inquiry is launched into Zayyaan’s death.

