South Africa

Family wants top surgeon barred after son dies in routine operation

23 October 2019 - 06:00 By Graeme Hosken
Mohammadh and Zaheena Sayed are mourning the death of their 10-year-old son Zayyaan in Park Lane Clinic. The boy was admitted with severe acid reflux and was under the care of Dr Peter Beale.
Mohammadh and Zaheena Sayed are mourning the death of their 10-year-old son Zayyaan in Park Lane Clinic. The boy was admitted with severe acid reflux and was under the care of Dr Peter Beale.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Lawyers for the family of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, who died hours after a prominent Joburg paediatric surgeon operated on him, are preparing to wage a legal battle against SA’s health regulator and some of the country’s biggest hospital groups.

They demand that Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, be suspended from practising and that an inquiry is launched into Zayyaan’s death.

FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT

Most read

  1. Jokes and memes aside, a boy at Bishops has been hurt South Africa
  2. WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now South Africa
  3. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  4. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  5. Eastern Cape matric pupil dies during pre-exam party with classmates South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
X