Mother and two young kids missing after Garden Route beach outing

A search is under way for a mother and her young children, who went missing after a trip to the beach at Herolds Bay, near George in the Western Cape, on Tuesday.

Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her two children were last seen at the beach, but never arrived home as expected.

She was driving a charcoal VW Caravelle TDI minibus with the registration CAW66036.

Her children are six and two years old.

A Pink Ladies flyer has been sent out and is being widely shared on social media in the hope that it will assist with their safe return.