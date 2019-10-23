Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death

A 28-year-old mother from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni is desperate for answers after the woman she hired to care for her 20-month-old son was arrested after he was found allegedly strangled to death.

“Why? I just want to know why,” said Lerato Mnguni.

The distraught woman said she hired the nanny through a Tembisa-based placement agency when her son, Langelihle, was two months old.

They lived in harmony with her and Lihle, as her son was affectionately known.

But tragedy struck last Friday when she returned from work.

She and her aunt arrived to find the security gate locked but the door unlocked. The keys were thrown on to the kitchen floor.

One thought rushed into her mind: “I thought she had taken my child and run off,” said Lerato.

She and her aunt eventually got into the house and said they found the nanny in her bedroom, praying on the floor, with her top off. There was allegedly a white substance around her. She had small abrasions and had vomited and defecated.