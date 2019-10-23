Pupils in Kempton Park school fight will write exams in separate rooms

A criminal case has been opened against a pupil who was caught on camera in a physical fight with a schoolmate in Kempton Park, the Gauteng department of education said on Wednesday.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the mother of one of the schoolboys opened a case at the police station.

A video of the grade 9 pupil using a wrestling-type throw-down on another learner went viral on Tuesday evening.

The 20-second video depicts a pupil kicking and punching a schoolmate on the ground.

“What the f**k. What is your problem with my girlfriend,” he asks the schoolmate.

“What did I do to your girlfriend?” the schoolmate asks his attacker.

The pupil then picks him up and slams his body on the tiles of what appears to be a bathroom floor.

“Calm down,” the schoolmate tells him.