Spanish businessman kidnapped and robbed in Cape Town by 'e-hailing service drivers'

After the ordeal he was left on the side of the road, where he managed to attract the attention of a passing police vehicle at about 5am, after "walking for about 9km".

"I was alone, scared, with no money or phone, and no idea where I was," Campo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

He was taken to the nearest police station, where he was told that he was in shock and advised to wait before providing a statement.

He was later returned to his hotel, where the manager informed him that his wife was distraught. She had heard part of the ordeal when a call to her husband was answered by one of the robbers.

"The hardest thing - apart from being assaulted at gunpoint and finding [myself] in the middle of nowhere, in an unknown country, without money or phone at 5 in the morning - was to know later that while they were kidnapping me, my wife called my mobile and heard how they threatened me and I begged for my life," he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"I thank the authorities, the hotel and my South African friends and colleagues for all their support," he wrote.

Campo told TimesLIVE that the drivers knew his name and the location of his hotel, but that the vehicle was not the one that had been ordered for him by a friend.

"How did they know my name?" he asked, adding that a security guard had asked his name before he was picked up at the hotel gate.

"The security guard said that my car was waiting down the road. I walked out of the gate to the car and they confirmed that they were waiting for Pancho Campo. It is strange because my friend made the request on the app, so they should have asked for his name."

Campo believed that the guard had been suspended, although Dolphin Beach Hotel was not able to confirm this.