South Africa

Three dead, five wounded in alleged KZN drug-related massacre

23 October 2019 - 12:06 By Orrin Singh
Police are searching for four men who opened fire on eight people in a shack in Richards Bay last week, killing three and injuring five.
Police are searching for four men who opened fire on eight people in a shack in Richards Bay last week, killing three and injuring five.
Image: Supplied

Police are on the hunt for four men who allegedly shot eight people, killing three and injuring five, in an apparent a drug-related hit in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal.  

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident occurred at about 8pm on Thursday last week. 

"The victims alleged that they were attacked by four unknown men who opened fire before fleeing the scene. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Richards Bay police station for investigation," she said. 

A source close to the investigation said five of the eight victims were foreign nationals. 

"There were five Tanzanians who were in a shack with three South Africans when men approached an opened fire on them."

Mbele said the two foreign nationals, aged 32 and 42, died on scene, while TimesLIVE has learned that a 25-year-old SA woman was also shot and killed. 

Three cases of murder and five of attempted murder are being investigated by Richards Bay police. 

No arrests have been made. 

