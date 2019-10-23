UJ welcomes 'upward trajectory' in global university rankings

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has continued its upward trajectory among the world's universities, climbing 31 places in the latest Best Global Universities rankings.

The university said it achieved this feat despite South African universities largely slipping down the global rankings, with 13 local universities ranked.

UJ said the results, released by the US News & World Report on Wednesday, showed that the institution was one of three South African universities that had improved their rankings, along with Stellenbosch University and North-West University.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said the institution is now ranked 366, up from 397, while Stellenbosch University is ranked 329, up from 341 last year. North-West University rose from 708 to 645.

Overall, the University of Cape Town (UCT) remained the top university both locally and in Africa, despite falling from 114th position last year to 120th this year.