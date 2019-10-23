Western Cape gives parched Karoo farmers a R50m lifeline

Drought-hit Karoo farmers will be given R50m in emergency funding to buy fodder for their livestock, the Western Cape government said on Wednesday.

Finance MEC David Maynier and agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said the money would go to farmers in the Central Karoo, Matzikamma and Little Karoo areas.

"This drought will be felt for years to come - especially in the rural areas, where agriculture is the main generator of the Western Cape economy," said Maynier.

"The socio-economic impact on farm workers and farming communities would be significant should the agricultural activity in the Western Cape collapse."