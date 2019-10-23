Who, why and for how long: Understanding the grounded planes drama in SA

How long will they persist and how will issues be resolved on SAA and Mango?

Mango Airlines is optimistic that it can get things back on track soon.

In a statement, the airline said some of the affected planes could resume service as early as Tuesday afternoon. However, the company did confirm that maintenance work to its fleet is still ongoing.

“Mango Airlines can confirm that on the evening of 21 October 2019, the airline was notified by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) of the findings of an audit conducted at SAA Technical that affected some of our aircraft.

“As safety is our primary concern, we immediately began working with SAA Technical throughout the night to rectify these findings and are confident that we will have aircraft that are safe and ready for service during the course of today. However, as the process is not yet concluded, this does mean that some delays will be experienced throughout the day.

“Mango Airlines has activated contingency plans to minimise disruption during the course of today and ensure our guests reach their destinations safely. We will continue to update affected guests via SMS and will publish updated schedules on our social media platforms.”

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said some of its flights would operate later than usual, with contingency measures being put in place as it has had to “recall some of its aircraft to undertake compliance verification in line with the Sacaa requirements”.