Wrestler-style fight at Kempton Park school
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is visiting a school in Kempton Park on Wednesday morning after the emergence of a video depicting two pupils in a physical confrontation.
Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the visit to the school to understand what happened and to determine the action that should be taken.
In the 20-second video doing the rounds on social media, a pupil is filmed kicking and punching a schoolmate on the ground.
“What the f**k. What is your problem with my girlfriend,” the pupil asks his schoolmate in Afrikaans.
“What did I do to your girlfriend?” the schoolmate asks his attacker.
The pupil then picks him up and slams his body on the tiles of what appears to be a bathroom floor.
“Calm down,” the schoolmate tells him.
“What the f**k is your problem with my girlfriend,” he asks again, before the video ends.