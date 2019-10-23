South Africa

Wrestler-style fight at Kempton Park school

23 October 2019 - 09:15 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi is visiting a school where a pupil was filmed body-slamming a schoolmate to the ground in a fight over a girl.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is visiting a school in Kempton Park on Wednesday morning after the emergence of a video depicting two pupils in a physical confrontation.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the visit to the school to understand what happened and to determine the action that should be taken.

In the 20-second video doing the rounds on social media, a pupil is filmed kicking and punching a schoolmate on the ground.

“What the f**k. What is your problem with my girlfriend,” the pupil asks his schoolmate in Afrikaans.

“What did I do to your girlfriend?” the schoolmate asks his attacker.

The pupil then picks him up and slams his body on the tiles of what appears to be a bathroom floor.

“Calm down,” the schoolmate tells him.

“What the f**k is your problem with my girlfriend,” he asks again, before the video ends.

MEC calls for law to take its course after grade 12 pupil stabbed six times

A matric pupil was rushed to hospital after being stabbed six times by a classmate at Mmabatho near Mafikeng, in North West, after a fight on ...
News
4 days ago

After fatal stabbing, parents demand end to 'bombing' tradition at school

Parents and the community of Eastwood in Pietermaritzburg are urging the KwaZulu-Natal education department to deploy extra security at Eastwood ...
News
5 days ago

Theft of pupil's beanie leads to 5 stabbings during exams

Parents and community leaders in the Eastern Cape are alarmed by teenage gang fights which have resulted in five stabbings during the September ...
News
5 days ago

