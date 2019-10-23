Wrestler-style fight at Kempton Park school

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is visiting a school in Kempton Park on Wednesday morning after the emergence of a video depicting two pupils in a physical confrontation.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the visit to the school to understand what happened and to determine the action that should be taken.

In the 20-second video doing the rounds on social media, a pupil is filmed kicking and punching a schoolmate on the ground.

“What the f**k. What is your problem with my girlfriend,” the pupil asks his schoolmate in Afrikaans.

“What did I do to your girlfriend?” the schoolmate asks his attacker.

The pupil then picks him up and slams his body on the tiles of what appears to be a bathroom floor.

“Calm down,” the schoolmate tells him.

“What the f**k is your problem with my girlfriend,” he asks again, before the video ends.