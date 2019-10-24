46 aircraft self-grounded by airlines, skies are safe: Fikile Mbalula

Findings by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) relating to non-compliance by SA Airways Technical (Saat) on a number of civil aviation regulations led to three airlines self-grounding 46 aircraft to ensure they were airworthy.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced this on Thursday, after a mass grounding of aircraft, which caused delays in scheduled flights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mbalula said an inspection by Sacaa at Saat, an approved aircraft maintenance organisation, revealed some safety concerns.

He said the audit of Saat resulted in five findings relating to non-compliance with civil aviation regulations.

The two main findings, he said, related to unqualified personnel releasing or signing off maintenance work, and maintenance checks on flight data recorders and voice recorders that had not been done correctly.

Mbalula said even though the aviation authority accepted the corrective action plan by Saat, the two main findings, which may affect SA Airways (SAA), Mango Airlines and Comair's entire fleets, remained cause for concern for Sacaa.