Felicia Mabuza-Suttle says Herman Mashaba's hair products 'gave women confidence'
Many on social media are celebrating Herman Mashaba's resignation as Johannesburg mayor. However, veteran TV host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has paid tribute to him.
Mabuza-Suttle shared a picture of herself rocking a spunky hairstyle in the 90s, as an ambassador for “Black Like Me”, a hair-care brand founded by Mashaba. In a series of tweets, Mabuza-Suttle reflected on how young women dubbed the hairstyle the “FeliciaHairdo”, saying she still rocked it years later.
She said “this hairdo instilled confidence in many women in the mid 90s, especially after I did this ad for #BlackLikeMe”.
This hairdo, continues to be my trademark. Young women started to embrace it with pride, calling it the #FeliciaHairdo, when I sampled it on the #FeliciaShow. It instilled confidence in many women in the mid 90s, esp after I did this ad for #BlackLikeMe. Thanks @HermanMashaba. pic.twitter.com/xW6wTXtzkD— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) October 23, 2019
Responding, Mashaba, who steps down as mayor on November 27, said he looked forward to catching up with Mabuza-Suttle.
Thanks Felicia. Now that I will have my life back, will surely catch up again soon https://t.co/PNOTySwAFy— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 23, 2019