Felicia Mabuza-Suttle says Herman Mashaba's hair products 'gave women confidence'

Many on social media are celebrating Herman Mashaba's resignation as Johannesburg mayor. However, veteran TV host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has paid tribute to him.

Mabuza-Suttle shared a picture of herself rocking a spunky hairstyle in the 90s, as an ambassador for “Black Like Me”, a hair-care brand founded by Mashaba. In a series of tweets, Mabuza-Suttle reflected on how young women dubbed the hairstyle the “FeliciaHairdo”, saying she still rocked it years later.

She said “this hairdo instilled confidence in many women in the mid 90s, especially after I did this ad for #BlackLikeMe”.