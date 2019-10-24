Hawks nab 'false document' pedlars

The Hawks have arrested two men in connection with a fake document syndicate operating out of an internet cafe in the North West province.

The pair, aged 24 and 33 years old, were arrested in Ventersdorp on Tuesday after authorities caught wind of the illegitimate business that deals in falsified documents such as licence disks, roadworthy permits and medical certificates, among a host of other fraudulent articles.

An undercover operation saw Hawks operatives charged between R100 and R450 for the documents.

“A joint operation by the Serious Corruption unit of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and the Road Traffic Management Corporation led to the arrest of two suspects aged 24 and 33 in Ventersdorp on Tuesday for alleged fraud,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

“Further investigation led to the seizure of electronic equipment with tailor-made templates of different documents that are modifiable as per customers’ specifications,” she said.

Several “one-stop-shops” for purchasing fraudulent documents have been bust by SAPS across the country in the last six months, with another operation based in an internet cafe being raided in Gugulethu, Cape Town, in June.

The pair are expected to appear at Ventersdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday, facing charges of fraud in contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.