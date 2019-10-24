'Never blame yourself. Don’t think you hired someone to kill your child': mourners tell toddler's mother

“Never blame yourself. Don’t think you hired someone to kill your child. Your purpose was to hire someone to look after your child, not kill him.”

These were the words of solace offered by a neighbour to a grieving mother at the funeral on Thursday of her toddler who was found suffocated to death at Daveyton in Ekurhuleni.

The child's caregiver has been implicated in the murder of little Langelihle Mnguni.

Speaking at Langelihle’s funeral service, Moeketsi Motingwe told Lerato Mnguni not to blame herself for trusting her son’s killer.

“Never blame yourself. Don’t think you hired someone to kill your child,” Motingwe said.

Langelihle died last Friday. He had been gagged and suffocated to death. His nanny told the family the child was snatched during a break-in and claimed she had been poisoned.

His body was discovered hours later inside a storeroom at the family home.