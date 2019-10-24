Protest over accommodation at UWC

“We have been in discussions with South Point and, it is important to state, that we have presented our own agreement for review and discussion. We have done this because we would like to maintain the number of bed spaces we have at the moment.”

UWC was also engaged in talks with other service providers to ensure there were enough beds for students in the new year.

“It is also important to state that the university has, since April 2019, been engaging bulk private accommodation providers in preparation for the 2020 academic year,” he said.

“These discussions are still ongoing and the plan is to ensure that there are additional bed spaces that are available to funded students, as landlords insist that they only accept fully-funded students.

“We will continue to engage the student leadership and will look into ways in which this misunderstanding can be addressed, as we are concerned about the impact of the disruptions on the normal running of the university and as we approach final-year exams.”

He said there was an existing agreement in place and the university did not want students to be exploited.

Many students were unable to get to classes on time due to the traffic jam outside the gates.

Abarder said any tests affected by the protests would be rescheduled.