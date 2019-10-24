Religious groups to help Patrice Motsepe find deserving job creation projects

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and his medical doctor wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe aim to create thousands of jobs after launching a R100-million fund aimed at job creation, skills and training in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Addressing the audience Motsepe said, “We hope to create thousands of jobs, of course sustainable jobs.”

It was launched in collaboration with 33 of the largest religious and faith-based organisations in the country who have partnered with the foundation over several years. These include the Zion Christian Church, SA Hindu Maha Sabha, Greek Orthodox Church and the Jamiat Ulama SA.

The fund comes at a time where the official unemployment rate sits at 29% and youth unemployment has soared to over 55%.

Motsepe said the fund's launch, amid numerous other initiatives to create jobs such as the Youth Employment Service – an initiative between business, government, labour, civil society and youth – was unique.

“It is driven and focused on our religions and faith-based organisations looking within the churches and initiating projects to help create sustainable jobs in SA.”

He added, “The fund we are announcing today is a humble contribution from the partnership. . . the main purpose is to send a message of hope, also to instill confidence but also to make ordinary South African realise that the challenge of unemployment, poverty and marginalization is a matter that all of us are concerned about.”

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe said there were “significant opportunities to create thousands of sustainable jobs in agriculture, farming and agri-business”. These are expected to result from potential collaboration and partnerships with religious and faith-based organisations and joint ventures that the Motsepe Foundation is initiating between traditional leaders, kings, their communities and black and white farmers.

Motsepe is chairman of the foundation and his wife is CEO.

Each of the 33 religious and faith-based organisations will appoint two members to serve on the advisory council and one member on the sustainable jobs creation committee of the fund.

The first meeting will held on November 25.

The committee will assess and evaluate sustainable jobs creation applications from religious and faith-based organisations and will recommend deserving applications to the advisory council for consideration and approval, according to a statement from the foundation.

Donors and funders who contribution more than R50-million to the fund will also be entitled to appoint two members to serve on the advisory council and one to the sustainable job creation committee.

The foundation expects to source further funds from donors, private corporations, social entrpreneurs and other partners soon after its launch.

Motsepe, who largely built his wealth on interests in mining, catapulted to billionaire status in 2008 becoming the first black African on the Forbes rich list.

His real time net worth is estimated to be $2.2bn according to Forbes.

He launched African Rainbow Capital, his private equity firm which focuses on investment on the African continent in 2016.

The mogul holds a stake in financial services company Sanlam and is president and owner of the Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

Motsepe and his wife founded the foundation in 1999. In 2013 Motsepe pledged to donate half of his family's wealth to the foundation to benefit poor people.