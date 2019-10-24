Heatwave to hit Gauteng this weekend, rain for Cape Town

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned that a heatwave is expected to hit Gauteng this weekend.

Forecaster Kumfa Masizana saidtemperatures will range between 34°C and 36°C, possibly even rising to 38°C.

Scorching temperatures are also expected over the eastern parts of the North West and Free State from Thursday.

From Friday, the heatwave will hit Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“These conditions are quite common, especially this time of the year, because it’s very dry, hot and windy,” Masizana said.

Meanwhile, a cold front and windy conditions are expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape.

Masizana said there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday, with an 80% chance going into Friday.