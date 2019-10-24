Heatwave to hit Gauteng this weekend, rain for Cape Town
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned that a heatwave is expected to hit Gauteng this weekend.
Forecaster Kumfa Masizana saidtemperatures will range between 34°C and 36°C, possibly even rising to 38°C.
Scorching temperatures are also expected over the eastern parts of the North West and Free State from Thursday.
From Friday, the heatwave will hit Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
“These conditions are quite common, especially this time of the year, because it’s very dry, hot and windy,” Masizana said.
Meanwhile, a cold front and windy conditions are expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape.
Masizana said there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday, with an 80% chance going into Friday.
Another #heatwave expected over the north-eastern provinces (Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West) of South Africa starting in some areas already from tomorrow (Thursday) and will last until at least Monday (28 October 2019). Check the advisory below. pic.twitter.com/pIdNLvnnuW— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 23, 2019
A cold front is expected over the western parts of the Western Cape on Friday (25 October 2019) and will result in widespread rainfall which could result in some localized flooding in some parts. Strong winds are also expected over the western interior. pic.twitter.com/PklozrPHRj— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 23, 2019