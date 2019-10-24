South Africa

Heatwave to hit Gauteng this weekend, rain for Cape Town

24 October 2019 - 08:02 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Temperatures in Gauteng could rise to 38C.
Temperatures in Gauteng could rise to 38C.
Image: 123RF/Bernard Lynn

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned that a heatwave is expected to hit Gauteng this weekend.

Forecaster Kumfa Masizana saidtemperatures will range between 34°C and 36°C, possibly even rising to 38°C.

Scorching temperatures are also expected over the eastern parts of the North West and Free State from Thursday.

From Friday, the heatwave will hit Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“These conditions are quite common, especially this time of the year, because it’s very dry, hot and windy,” Masizana said.

Meanwhile, a cold front and windy conditions are expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape.

Masizana said there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday, with an 80% chance going into Friday.

MORE

Banish the booze during the heatwave, SA Weather Service warns

It may be instinctive to reach for a cold beer as parts of South Africa get battered by a scorching heatwave, but the SA Weather Service has advised ...
News
3 days ago

Heatwave pushes Vaal Dam level to below half for first time in three years

The hot and windy heatwave coupled with a lack of rain in Gauteng is contributing to the rapid decline in the level of the Vaal Dam.
News
2 days ago

Gautengers, brace yourselves for sweltering weather as heatwave continues

If you live in Gauteng, it's time to get out the aircon (load-shedding permitting) and get out your costumes, because sweltering temperatures are ...
News
6 days ago

SA can weather the climate crisis. This survival guide shows us how

Authors Sipho King and Sarah King say a changing climate doesn't have to mean doom and gloom provided we start making small, everyday changes now
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  2. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa
  3. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  4. WATCH | Pastor slates matric pupil's 'satanic' artwork at KZN school South Africa
  5. WATCH | Policewoman impounding goods beaten outside Joburg mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
'Trials and tribulations' -Five quotes from Mmusi Maimane’s resignation speech
X