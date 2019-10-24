Thousands march in Gugulethu against gender-based violence

Thousands of residents marched against gender-based violence and Afrophobia in Gugulethu on Thursday.

Traders packed up and shops closed in Gugulethu Mall in support of the #GugulethuShutdown march organised by the Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF).

Movement for Change and Social Justice, Realistic, Ilithalabantu, and Cape Flats Inter-faith Declaration Initiative were among the civil society organisations that joined the demonstration. A poster held up by members of Sonke Gender Justice commemorated the death of Phumeza Nkolonzi, a young lesbian woman who was shot in Nyanga in 2012.

Lwanda Mpondo, who works as a care support assistant at Intshukumo Secondary School, and who was part of the organising team, said, “The reason we are here today is to fight against violence and Afrophobia.” He said the community was “trying to come up with a strategic plan and unite everyone in Gugulethu to fight against gender-based violence and other social ills”.

Noncendo Nomqa, who joined the march, said her daughter was raped and killed and her son was beaten to death, both in 2013 in Gugulethu.