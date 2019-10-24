South Africa

WATCH | Armed robbers hit Chicken Licken and escape with cash - but no hot wings

24 October 2019 - 13:22 By IAVAN PIJOOS

Armed gunmen hit Chicken Licken in Brakpan, but they didn’t go there for the famous spicy wings and chicken.   

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said armed gunmen entered the store at about 9pm on Friday, when the store manager and cashiers were preparing to close.

“The suspects instructed the cashier to open the till. When they did not find anything, they told the manager to show them where the money was,” Peters said.

The manager took the robbers to the safe and they removed an undisclosed amount of money, he said.

A video on social media shows how the gunmen emptied the safe.

They also trampled on the store manager's head.

No arrests have been made. 

