What you need to know about King Goodwill Zwelethini's new mobile network

The Zulu king is set to launch his own mobile network on November 1.

Here is what you need to know:

Bayede Mobile

King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu will soon launch his mobile network Bayede Mobile, which means “all hail the king”, and will only be available to limited members in the rural KZN.

SowetanLIVE reported that the director of Bayede Mobile, Jane Nkadimang, said plans to roll out the network were already in place.

“This project is one of its kind and we hope to launch it by November 1 this year with a limited number of rural communities as subscribers to the network. In the long run, we hope to roll out the network to other provinces,” she said.

Hosted on Cell C and MTN

According to MyBroadBand, the signal for the network would be hosted on Cell C and MTN and will offer an affordable flat rate to customers.

Zwelithini is partnering with the founders of JR Capital and a “well-established” mobile virtual network enabler.

The pricing has not yet been made public.

Future of rural communities

Zwelithini was quoted saying that he is launching Bayede Mobile for not only the benefit of the Zulus but SA as a whole.

“Bayede Mobile is a groundbreaking project not only for the benefit of the Zulus but SA as a whole. In the near future, I hope to bring on board other investors interested in uplifting the rural community.

“At the moment there are pharmaceutical companies in India who want to come on board and this will strengthen ties between the Zulu people and the Indian community.”