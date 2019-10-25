South Africa

Captains of medical cannabis industry roll up for Cape Town summit

25 October 2019 - 09:33 By Dave Chambers
SA is on the verge of a cannabis boom, says CannaTech CEO Saul Kaye.
SA is on the verge of a cannabis boom, says CannaTech CEO Saul Kaye.
Image: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Cape Town will be at the centre of the booming global interest in medicinal cannabis in November.

The three-day international CannaTech Summit at the V&A Waterfront will feature talks and workshops from leaders of some of the world's leading cannabis companies.

CannaTech CEO Saul Kaye, who was born in SA and lives in Israel, said Cape Town had been chosen for the summit because Africa is on the verge of a “green revolution”.

He added: “The continent has a major opportunity to participate in this burgeoning global industry and, in turn, help patients in need around the world.

“The fact that leading industry figures and scientists from the US, Canada, Israel, Europe, South America and Australia will participate in the CannaTech summit in Cape Town is testament to this understanding. As someone born in South Africa, I could not be prouder to bring CannaTech to Cape Town.”

The conference website says the Constitutional Court’s decriminalisation of cannabis for personal use has triggered a boom in cannabis licence applications and investment.

“Africa is in the midst of a green rush. The Kingdom of Lesotho granted the continent’s first licence to grow and export legal medical cannabis in 2017, and currently a number of African countries, including Swaziland, Malawi and Zimbabwe, are examining legalising cannabis cultivation for medical or industrial applications,” it says.

CannaTech, held annually in Tel Aviv, has also been hosted in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Panama.

READ MORE

The case for legal regulation of hard drugs is compelling

Let us count the ways in which illicit drugs have bad outcomes. They fuel violence. They induce women and girls to sell their bodies to pay for their ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Legalisation is killing our market, say small-scale dagga growers

On a frigid September morning in Mkumbi, a remote village in the Pondoland region of the Eastern Cape, 63-year-old Sizane Nompethu rose at dawn and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cape Strawberry fields get licence to grow medical dagga

There must have been a few sniggers in the winelands when the Zetler family first planted strawberries on their farm outside Stellenbosch. Zetler ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  2. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  3. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa
  4. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  5. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X