South Africa

Divers continue to search for Herolds Bay mother and daughter after suspected cliff plunge

25 October 2019 - 17:46 By Zamandulo Malonde
The search for a missing mother and her daughter is still under way after the body of her two-year-old son was found on Thursday
The search for a missing mother and her daughter is still under way after the body of her two-year-old son was found on Thursday
Image: Capt Malcolm Pojie

Police and rescue workers are still searching for missing Herolds Bay mom Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her daughter Cuzette, 6, who disappeared on Tuesday evening.

Police divers from Mossel Bay were dispatched to join the search on Friday.

The body of  Heidi’s two-year-old son, Hugo, who was with them at the time of their disappearance, was found floating in a gorge in Voëlklip on Thursday.

“Unfortunately there aren’t any new updates,” police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said.

“The divers have been out at sea since this morning, searching the coastline between the Wilderness and Mossel Bay, including Herolds Bay and Voëlklip.”

He said they would continue to search for as long as weather permitted.

“I have just come back from there now and will be returning later to follow up on whether they have found any evidence,” Pojie said.

Two-year-old found dead in gorge where mother and children went missing

The body of a little boy has been found floating in a gorge in Voëlklip — an area search-and-rescue officials were scouring after the disappearance ...
News
1 day ago

Rescuers on Thursday found part of a wrecked VW Caravelle, resembling the vehicle the mother was driving, at the foot of the cliff in Voëlklip, on the outskirts of Herolds Bay.  

The family had gone for a walk at the beach at about 6pm, with Heidi’s husband Ettiene Scheepers, 36, leaving them to check on one of his nearby businesses.

Ettiene said the family was meant to drive home without him and he was to  follow in his own car.

He raised the alarm when he arrived home to an empty house.

Shortly afterwards, posts spreading awareness about the missing family went viral on social media.

The Scheepers family own the Herolds Bay Cafe and run the Garden Route Property Management group which manages several holiday homes in the area.

— HeraldLIVE

MORE

Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay

A search for a missing mother and two children who disappeared on Tuesday night has ended after their vehicle was located in the ocean at the foot of ...
News
1 day ago

Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay

A massive search for a missing mother and her two children came to a standstill in the Herolds Bay, near George, on Wednesday afternoon after parts ...
News
1 day ago

Mother and two young kids missing after Garden Route beach outing

A search is under way for a mother and her young children, who went missing after a trip to the beach at Herolds Bay, near George in the Western ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  2. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa
  3. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  4. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  5. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X