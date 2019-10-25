Divers continue to search for Herolds Bay mother and daughter after suspected cliff plunge
Police and rescue workers are still searching for missing Herolds Bay mom Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her daughter Cuzette, 6, who disappeared on Tuesday evening.
Police divers from Mossel Bay were dispatched to join the search on Friday.
The body of Heidi’s two-year-old son, Hugo, who was with them at the time of their disappearance, was found floating in a gorge in Voëlklip on Thursday.
“Unfortunately there aren’t any new updates,” police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said.
“The divers have been out at sea since this morning, searching the coastline between the Wilderness and Mossel Bay, including Herolds Bay and Voëlklip.”
He said they would continue to search for as long as weather permitted.
“I have just come back from there now and will be returning later to follow up on whether they have found any evidence,” Pojie said.
Rescuers on Thursday found part of a wrecked VW Caravelle, resembling the vehicle the mother was driving, at the foot of the cliff in Voëlklip, on the outskirts of Herolds Bay.
The family had gone for a walk at the beach at about 6pm, with Heidi’s husband Ettiene Scheepers, 36, leaving them to check on one of his nearby businesses.
Ettiene said the family was meant to drive home without him and he was to follow in his own car.
He raised the alarm when he arrived home to an empty house.
Shortly afterwards, posts spreading awareness about the missing family went viral on social media.
The Scheepers family own the Herolds Bay Cafe and run the Garden Route Property Management group which manages several holiday homes in the area.